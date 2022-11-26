Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Utah

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 5-2; Utah 4-2

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies are on the road again Saturday and play against the Utah Utes at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Tommies will be strutting in after a victory while Utah will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Thomas (MN) has more to be thankful for after their game against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Wednesday. St. Thomas (MN) narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Wisconsin-Milwaukee 76-72.

As for Utah, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Utes as they fell 52-49 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday. One thing holding Utah back was the mediocre play of guard Gabe Madsen, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

The Tommies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

St. Thomas (MN) is now 5-2 while Utah sits at 4-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: St. Thomas (MN) is seventh worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. The Utes have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 351st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.52

Odds

The Utes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Tommies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.