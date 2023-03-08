Who's Playing

Stanford @ Utah

Regular Season Records: Stanford 13-18; Utah 17-14

What to Know

The Utah Utes and the Stanford Cardinal are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Utah came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes this past Saturday, falling 69-60. One thing holding the Utes back was the mediocre play of guard Gabe Madsen, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just nine points.

Meanwhile, Stanford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-68 to the Oregon Ducks. Despite the loss, the Cardinal got a solid performance out of forward Spencer Jones, who had 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, Utah was in the race but had to settle for second with a 78-72 finish. Can they avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 13 games against Stanford.