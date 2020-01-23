Watch Utah vs. Washington: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Utah vs. Washington basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Utah
Current Records: Washington 12-7; Utah 10-7
What to Know
The Washington Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Utah Utes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Huskies were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 64-61 to the Oregon Ducks. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of G Marcus Tsohonis, who did not have his best game; he finished with 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Utah received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 83-64 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. A silver lining for Utah was the play of F Timmy Allen, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Washington had enough points to win and then some against Utah when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their matchup 62-45. Will the Huskies repeat their success, or do the Utes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Huskies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won six out of their last eight games against Washington.
- Feb 20, 2019 - Washington 62 vs. Utah 45
- Jan 10, 2019 - Washington 69 vs. Utah 53
- Feb 15, 2018 - Utah 70 vs. Washington 58
- Jan 18, 2018 - Utah 70 vs. Washington 62
- Feb 11, 2017 - Utah 85 vs. Washington 61
- Jan 21, 2017 - Utah 94 vs. Washington 72
- Feb 10, 2016 - Utah 90 vs. Washington 82
- Jan 24, 2016 - Utah 80 vs. Washington 75
