Who's Playing

Washington State @ Utah

Current Records: Washington State 9-10; Utah 12-7

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars are 2-11 against the Utah Utes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Washington State and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Cougars will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Washington State escaped with a win on Saturday against the Stanford Cardinal by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59. Forward Andrej Jakimovski and forward DJ Rodman were among the main playmakers for Washington State as the former shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 17 points and the latter had 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Utes ended up a good deal behind the USC Trojans when they played on Saturday, losing 71-56. Guard Gabe Madsen had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-14 shooting.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Washington State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Washington State's victory brought them up to 9-10 while Utah's loss pulled them down to 12-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington State is seventh worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. The Utes have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.12

Odds

The Utes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Washington State.