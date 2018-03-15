WATCH: Utah's Larry Krystkowiak tosses chairs after he's tossed from NIT game

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak saw his night get cut short on Wednesday during the Utes' first-round NIT game against UC Davis.

Krystkowiak became heated after disagreeing with a second-quarter foul call and, after picking up two quick technicals for a heated argument with the officials, was ejected and sent to the locker room. But the whole sequence wasn't without some drama.

Assistant coach Tommy Connor coached out the remainder of the game and the ejection of Krystkowiak may have ignited a spark in the slow-starting Utes.

After the free throws earned by UC Davis for the technicals, Utah fell behind 26-17. But it would turn out to be the largest deficit of the game, and Utah found a way to win 69-59 without its coach.