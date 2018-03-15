WATCH: Utah's Larry Krystkowiak tosses chairs after he's tossed from NIT game
Krystkowiak has been known to get heated, and this exchange was just the latest
Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak saw his night get cut short on Wednesday during the Utes' first-round NIT game against UC Davis.
Krystkowiak became heated after disagreeing with a second-quarter foul call and, after picking up two quick technicals for a heated argument with the officials, was ejected and sent to the locker room. But the whole sequence wasn't without some drama.
Assistant coach Tommy Connor coached out the remainder of the game and the ejection of Krystkowiak may have ignited a spark in the slow-starting Utes.
After the free throws earned by UC Davis for the technicals, Utah fell behind 26-17. But it would turn out to be the largest deficit of the game, and Utah found a way to win 69-59 without its coach.
-
Crying child on TV related to ASU staff
The child was shown on TV on Wednesday after being brought to tears seeing his Sun Devils...
-
Announcer teams for NCAA Tournament
Your wall-to-wall guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS,...
-
LSU vs. Louisiana NIT game gets heated
Who said the NIT wasn't entertaining?
-
Obama makes his national title pick
Obama correctly picked the men's champion last year, which is good news for Michigan State
-
March Madness scores, tip times
Check out scores and tip times from every March Madness game
-
5 last-minute tips for your bracket
Virginia is suddenly susceptible after losing the ACC Player of the Year to a wrist injury