Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Austin Peay 2-1, UTEP 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.14

What to Know

The UTEP Miners will stay at home for another game and welcome the Austin Peay Governors at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Don Haskins Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, UTEP's game was all tied up 44-44 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 89-76 victory over the Gauchos.

UTEP's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zid Powell, who scored 23 points along with 4 assists and 2 rebounds. Tae Hardy was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 8 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Austin Peay proved on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Bulldogs 79-52 at home. The win was just what Austin Peay needed coming off of a 67-45 defeat in their prior contest.

The Miners have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 110.7 points per game. As for the Governors, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

As for their game on Friday, UTEP is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-0 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTEP have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UTEP is a big 9.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

