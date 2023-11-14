Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: UCSB 0-1, UTEP 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The UCSB Gauchos will head out on the road to face off against the UTEP Miners at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Don Haskins Center. UCSB might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.

The point spread may have favored UCSB on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 82-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vikings. The contest was a 40-40 toss-up at halftime, but UCSB was outscored by Portland State in the second.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact UTEP proved on Thursday. They blew past the Drovers, posting a 123-72 victory at home. With UTEP ahead 52-30 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Vikings' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Gauchos' loss dropped theirs to 0-1.

UCSB is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 18-10-1 record against the spread.

Even though the team is expected to lose, UCSB was a solid 4-1 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $309.59. On the other hand, UTEP will play as the favorite, and the team was 9-3 as such last season.

Odds

UTEP is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Injury Report for UTEP

Baylor Hebb: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for UCSB