Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ UTRGV

Current Records: Sam Houston 16-5; UTRGV 11-11

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Sam Houston Bearkats will be on the road. Sam Houston and the UTRGV Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Bragging rights belong to the Bearkats for now since they're up 4-1 across their past five matchups.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Sam Houston and the Seattle Redhawks this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Sam Houston wrapped it up with a 55-40 win at home.

Meanwhile, the California Baptist Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UTRGV proved too difficult a challenge. UTRGV managed a 64-58 victory over the Lancers.

Sam Houston is now 16-5 while the Vaqueros sit at 11-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bearkats enter the game with 18.7 takeaways on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. Less enviably, UTRGV is 362nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sam Houston have won four out of their last five games against UTRGV.