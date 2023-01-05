Who's Playing

Seattle @ UTRGV

Current Records: Seattle 10-4; UTRGV 8-6

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros lost both of their matches to the Seattle Redhawks last season on scores of 59-67 and 62-102, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Vaqueros and Seattle will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Seattle will be strutting in after a win while UTRGV will be stumbling in from a loss.

UTRGV was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 94-88 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Meanwhile, the California Baptist Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. The Redhawks snuck past the Lancers with a 71-65 victory.

The Vaqueros are now 8-6 while Seattle sits at 10-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: UTRGV comes into the game boasting the 15th most points per game in college basketball at 83.2. Less enviably, Seattle has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seattle have won ten out of their last 14 games against UTRGV.