Who's Playing
Seattle @ UTRGV
Current Records: Seattle 10-4; UTRGV 8-6
What to Know
The UTRGV Vaqueros lost both of their matches to the Seattle Redhawks last season on scores of 59-67 and 62-102, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Vaqueros and Seattle will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Seattle will be strutting in after a win while UTRGV will be stumbling in from a loss.
UTRGV was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 94-88 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
Meanwhile, the California Baptist Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. The Redhawks snuck past the Lancers with a 71-65 victory.
The Vaqueros are now 8-6 while Seattle sits at 10-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: UTRGV comes into the game boasting the 15th most points per game in college basketball at 83.2. Less enviably, Seattle has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas
Series History
Seattle have won ten out of their last 14 games against UTRGV.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Seattle 102 vs. UTRGV 62
- Feb 10, 2022 - Seattle 67 vs. UTRGV 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - UTRGV 79 vs. Seattle 72
- Jan 16, 2020 - Seattle 91 vs. UTRGV 74
- Feb 14, 2019 - UTRGV 59 vs. Seattle 44
- Jan 19, 2019 - UTRGV 67 vs. Seattle 62
- Mar 08, 2018 - Seattle 77 vs. UTRGV 60
- Feb 15, 2018 - Seattle 85 vs. UTRGV 68
- Jan 20, 2018 - Seattle 79 vs. UTRGV 76
- Feb 23, 2017 - Seattle 86 vs. UTRGV 77
- Jan 28, 2017 - Seattle 96 vs. UTRGV 84
- Mar 10, 2016 - Seattle 75 vs. UTRGV 52
- Feb 18, 2016 - UTRGV 67 vs. Seattle 57
- Jan 23, 2016 - Seattle 70 vs. UTRGV 59