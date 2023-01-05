Who's Playing

Seattle @ UTRGV

Current Records: Seattle 10-4; UTRGV 8-6

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros lost both of their matches to the Seattle Redhawks last season on scores of 59-67 and 62-102, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Vaqueros and Seattle will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Seattle will be strutting in after a win while UTRGV will be stumbling in from a loss.

UTRGV was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 94-88 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Meanwhile, the California Baptist Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. The Redhawks snuck past the Lancers with a 71-65 victory.

The Vaqueros are now 8-6 while Seattle sits at 10-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: UTRGV comes into the game boasting the 15th most points per game in college basketball at 83.2. Less enviably, Seattle has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seattle have won ten out of their last 14 games against UTRGV.

  • Feb 16, 2022 - Seattle 102 vs. UTRGV 62
  • Feb 10, 2022 - Seattle 67 vs. UTRGV 59
  • Feb 15, 2020 - UTRGV 79 vs. Seattle 72
  • Jan 16, 2020 - Seattle 91 vs. UTRGV 74
  • Feb 14, 2019 - UTRGV 59 vs. Seattle 44
  • Jan 19, 2019 - UTRGV 67 vs. Seattle 62
  • Mar 08, 2018 - Seattle 77 vs. UTRGV 60
  • Feb 15, 2018 - Seattle 85 vs. UTRGV 68
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Seattle 79 vs. UTRGV 76
  • Feb 23, 2017 - Seattle 86 vs. UTRGV 77
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Seattle 96 vs. UTRGV 84
  • Mar 10, 2016 - Seattle 75 vs. UTRGV 52
  • Feb 18, 2016 - UTRGV 67 vs. Seattle 57
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Seattle 70 vs. UTRGV 59