Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ UTRGV

Current Records: UT Arlington 8-16; UTRGV 12-12

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the UT Arlington Mavericks will be on the road. UT Arlington and the UTRGV Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. UTRGV will be strutting in after a win while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UT Arlington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 69-64 to the Tarleton State Texans.

Meanwhile, things were close when UTRGV and Tarleton State clashed this past Saturday, but the Vaqueros ultimately edged out the opposition 68-65.

UT Arlington is now 8-16 while UTRGV sits at 12-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UT Arlington is stumbling into the game with the 28th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. UTRGV has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

Series History

UT Arlington have won two out of their last three games against UTRGV.