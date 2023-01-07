Who's Playing
Utah Valley @ UTRGV
Current Records: Utah Valley 12-4; UTRGV 8-7
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines are 12-1 against the UTRGV Vaqueros since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Utah Valley is on the road again on Saturday and plays against UTRGV at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Wolverines should still be riding high after a win, while the Vaqueros will be looking to regain their footing.
Utah Valley bagged a 72-64 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday.
Meanwhile, UTRGV entered their game against the Seattle Redhawks on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. UTRGV fell just short of Seattle by a score of 66-64.
Utah Valley's win brought them up to 12-4 while UTRGV's defeat pulled them down to 8-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah Valley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. Less enviably, UTRGV is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah Valley have won 12 out of their last 13 games against UTRGV.
- Jan 20, 2022 - Utah Valley 66 vs. UTRGV 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Utah Valley 73 vs. UTRGV 64
- Feb 26, 2021 - Utah Valley 78 vs. UTRGV 74
- Feb 13, 2020 - UTRGV 80 vs. Utah Valley 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - Utah Valley 72 vs. UTRGV 70
- Feb 16, 2019 - Utah Valley 76 vs. UTRGV 64
- Jan 17, 2019 - Utah Valley 82 vs. UTRGV 61
- Feb 17, 2018 - Utah Valley 84 vs. UTRGV 72
- Jan 18, 2018 - Utah Valley 84 vs. UTRGV 76
- Feb 25, 2017 - Utah Valley 88 vs. UTRGV 68
- Jan 26, 2017 - Utah Valley 92 vs. UTRGV 81
- Feb 04, 2016 - Utah Valley 88 vs. UTRGV 77
- Jan 09, 2016 - Utah Valley 98 vs. UTRGV 65