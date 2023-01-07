Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ UTRGV

Current Records: Utah Valley 12-4; UTRGV 8-7

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines are 12-1 against the UTRGV Vaqueros since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Utah Valley is on the road again on Saturday and plays against UTRGV at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Wolverines should still be riding high after a win, while the Vaqueros will be looking to regain their footing.

Utah Valley bagged a 72-64 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday.

Meanwhile, UTRGV entered their game against the Seattle Redhawks on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. UTRGV fell just short of Seattle by a score of 66-64.

Utah Valley's win brought them up to 12-4 while UTRGV's defeat pulled them down to 8-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah Valley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. Less enviably, UTRGV is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah Valley have won 12 out of their last 13 games against UTRGV.