Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Army 2-9, UTSA 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UTSA is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Army Black Knights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTSA Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Roadrunners were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to the Beavers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UTSA in their matchups with Oregon State: they've now lost four in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Massal Diouf, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and four blocks. Those four blocks set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, Army fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Stony Brook on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 78-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seawolves. Army has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Army were working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Roadrunners now have a losing record at 5-6. As for the Black Knights, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UTSA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. It's a different story for Army, though, as they've been averaging only 61.7 points per game. The only thing between UTSA and another offensive beatdown is Army. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking ahead, UTSA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on UTSA: they have a less-than-stellar 3-7 record against the spread this season.

Odds

UTSA is a solid 6-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

