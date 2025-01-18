Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: North Texas 12-4, UTSA 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

UTSA will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. The Roadrunners have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UTSA's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Rice on Tuesday. UTSA came out on top against Rice by a score of 90-84.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UTSA to victory, but perhaps none more so than Marcus Millender, who went 9 for 13 en route to 25 points plus four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Raekwon Horton, who went 5 for 9 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, North Texas earned a 69-60 win over East Carolina on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mean Green.

North Texas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Atin Wright, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus six rebounds, and Brenen Lorient, who went 6 for 8 en route to 18 points. Those six threes gave Wright a new career-high.

The victory got UTSA back to even at 8-8. As for North Texas, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, North Texas shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

UTSA came out on top in a nail-biter against North Texas in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 64-62. Does UTSA have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Texas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

North Texas is a big 9.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

North Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.