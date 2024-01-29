Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Duke 15-4, Va. Tech 13-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Duke and Va. Tech are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Cassell Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Blue Devils skirted by the Tigers 72-71 thanks to a clutch free throw from Tyrese Proctor with but a second left in the second quarter. The win made it back-to-back wins for Duke.

Duke's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jared McCain, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Proctor, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Va. Tech has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 21 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Yellow Jackets with a sharp 91-67 victory on Saturday. The win was familiar territory for Va. Tech who now have three in a row.

Va. Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mylyjael Poteat led the charge by scoring 18 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Poteat has scored all season. Lynn Kidd was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Blue Devils have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season. As for the Hokies, their win bumped their record up to 13-7.

Duke strolled past Va. Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 81-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Duke since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Va. Tech and Duke both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.