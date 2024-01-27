Who's Playing
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Va. Tech Hokies
Current Records: Georgia Tech 9-10, Va. Tech 12-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Georgia Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.
On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets came up short against the Panthers and fell 72-64. Georgia Tech has not had much luck with Pittsburgh recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Despite their loss, Georgia Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kyle Sturdivant, who scored 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Kowacie Reeves Jr., who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Hokies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Eagles on Tuesday, taking the game 76-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Va. Tech.
Among those leading the charge was Hunter Cattoor, who scored 17 points along with three steals.
The Yellow Jackets have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-10 record this season. As for the Hokies, their victory bumped their record up to 12-7.
Georgia Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Va. Tech in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Va. Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Georgia Tech 77 vs. Va. Tech 70
- Feb 23, 2022 - Va. Tech 62 vs. Georgia Tech 58
- Feb 02, 2022 - Va. Tech 81 vs. Georgia Tech 66
- Feb 23, 2021 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Va. Tech 53
- Feb 04, 2020 - Georgia Tech 76 vs. Va. Tech 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - Va. Tech 76 vs. Georgia Tech 68
- Jan 09, 2019 - Va. Tech 52 vs. Georgia Tech 49
- Feb 17, 2018 - Va. Tech 76 vs. Georgia Tech 56
- Jan 18, 2017 - Va. Tech 62 vs. Georgia Tech 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Va. Tech 78 vs. Georgia Tech 77