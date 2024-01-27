Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Georgia Tech 9-10, Va. Tech 12-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets came up short against the Panthers and fell 72-64. Georgia Tech has not had much luck with Pittsburgh recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, Georgia Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kyle Sturdivant, who scored 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Kowacie Reeves Jr., who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hokies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Eagles on Tuesday, taking the game 76-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Va. Tech.

Among those leading the charge was Hunter Cattoor, who scored 17 points along with three steals.

The Yellow Jackets have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-10 record this season. As for the Hokies, their victory bumped their record up to 12-7.

Georgia Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Va. Tech in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.