Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-2, Va. Tech 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Pittsburgh is preparing for their first ACC matchup of the season on Saturday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Va. Tech Hokies at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82 points per game this season.

Pittsburgh is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 91 points on Friday, they were much more limited against Miss. State on Wednesday. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 90-57. The matchup marked the Panthers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brandin Cummings, who earned 12 points in addition to two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Ohio State on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Pittsburgh struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat. They lost to Vanderbilt at home by a decisive 80-64 margin.

Like Pittsburgh, Va. Tech lost despite seeing results from several players. Jaden Schutt led the charge by scoring 15 points. Another player making a difference was Ben Burnham, who had ten points in addition to six rebounds.

Pittsburgh's loss dropped their record down to 7-2. As for Va. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Pittsburgh just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've only made 40.9% of their field goals this season. Given Pittsburgh's sizable advantage in that area, Va. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Pittsburgh strolled past Va. Tech when the teams last played back in February by a score of 79-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Pittsburgh since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.