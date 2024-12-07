Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Panthers @ Va. Tech Hokies
Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-2, Va. Tech 3-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV
What to Know
Pittsburgh is preparing for their first ACC matchup of the season on Saturday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Va. Tech Hokies at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82 points per game this season.
Pittsburgh is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 91 points on Friday, they were much more limited against Miss. State on Wednesday. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 90-57. The matchup marked the Panthers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brandin Cummings, who earned 12 points in addition to two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Ohio State on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Pittsburgh struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Va. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat. They lost to Vanderbilt at home by a decisive 80-64 margin.
Like Pittsburgh, Va. Tech lost despite seeing results from several players. Jaden Schutt led the charge by scoring 15 points. Another player making a difference was Ben Burnham, who had ten points in addition to six rebounds.
Pittsburgh's loss dropped their record down to 7-2. As for Va. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Pittsburgh just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've only made 40.9% of their field goals this season. Given Pittsburgh's sizable advantage in that area, Va. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.
Pittsburgh strolled past Va. Tech when the teams last played back in February by a score of 79-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Pittsburgh since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Va. Tech has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.
- Feb 24, 2024 - Pittsburgh 79 vs. Va. Tech 64
- Feb 18, 2023 - Va. Tech 79 vs. Pittsburgh 72
- Feb 07, 2022 - Va. Tech 74 vs. Pittsburgh 47
- Feb 05, 2022 - Va. Tech 76 vs. Pittsburgh 71
- Feb 03, 2021 - Pittsburgh 83 vs. Va. Tech 72
- Feb 15, 2020 - Va. Tech 67 vs. Pittsburgh 57
- Feb 16, 2019 - Va. Tech 70 vs. Pittsburgh 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Va. Tech 81 vs. Pittsburgh 67
- Feb 14, 2017 - Va. Tech 66 vs. Pittsburgh 63
- Mar 02, 2016 - Va. Tech 65 vs. Pittsburgh 61