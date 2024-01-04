Halftime Report

Bradley is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Valparaiso 44-29.

If Bradley keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-5 in no time. On the other hand, Valparaiso will have to make due with a 4-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Bradley 8-5, Valparaiso 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Bradley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Bradley Braves and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Valparaiso took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Bradley, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact Bradley proved on Thursday. They blew past the Bulldogs 69-47.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 82-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix.

Despite their defeat, Valparaiso saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cooper Schwieger, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Schwieger continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jahari Williamson was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with five rebounds.

The Braves' win bumped their record up to 8-5. As for the Beacons, they bumped their record down to 4-9 with that defeat, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Looking ahead, Bradley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Valparaiso.

Bradley was able to grind out a solid victory over Valparaiso in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 76-66. Will Bradley repeat their success, or does Valparaiso have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a big 10.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Braves, as the game opened with the Braves as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Bradley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.