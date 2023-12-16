Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Chicago State 4-9, Valparaiso 4-6

The Chicago State Cougars will head out on the road to face off against the Valparaiso Beacons at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Chicago State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3.5-point favorite Beacons.

Even though Chicago State has not done well against Northwestern recently (they were 0-6 in their previous six matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Cougars sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-73 win over the Wildcats.

Chicago State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Wesley Cardet Jr., who scored 30 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cardet Jr. has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahsean Corbett, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 71-50 defeat to the Hokies might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Valparaiso has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Valparaiso struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 4-9. As for the Beacons, their loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-6.

While only Chicago State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Valparaiso is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Chicago State against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-8-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Valparaiso's 6-3.

Chicago State was able to grind out a solid win over Valparaiso in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 87-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chicago State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Valparaiso is a 3.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Valparaiso has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Chicago State.