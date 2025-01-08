Who's Playing
Indiana State Sycamores @ Valparaiso Beacons
Current Records: Indiana State 9-6, Valparaiso 9-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $28.35
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Sycamores are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.4 points per game this season.
Last Saturday, Indiana State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Evansville, but they still walked away with a 66-62 win.
Among those leading the charge was Jaden Daughtry, who posted 26 points.
Meanwhile, Valparaiso hadn't done well against N. Iowa recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Valparaiso rang in the new year with an 80-73 victory over N. Iowa. The Beacons' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.
Valparaiso relied on the efforts of Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro, who went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and two steals, and Tyler Schmidt, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and three steals.
Indiana State has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for Valparaiso, they pushed their record up to 9-6 with the win, which was their third straight at home.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Indiana State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Indiana State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They and Valparaiso have both performed well against the spread, with Indiana State at 8-5 and Valparaiso at 3-2 ATS.
Odds
Valparaiso is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.
Series History
Indiana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.
- Feb 21, 2024 - Indiana State 83 vs. Valparaiso 64
- Feb 07, 2024 - Indiana State 101 vs. Valparaiso 61
- Feb 08, 2023 - Indiana State 84 vs. Valparaiso 62
- Jan 01, 2023 - Indiana State 68 vs. Valparaiso 50
- Feb 05, 2022 - Valparaiso 79 vs. Indiana State 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Valparaiso 75 vs. Indiana State 73
- Feb 27, 2021 - Valparaiso 70 vs. Indiana State 58
- Feb 26, 2021 - Indiana State 58 vs. Valparaiso 43
- Feb 29, 2020 - Indiana State 71 vs. Valparaiso 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - Valparaiso 86 vs. Indiana State 77