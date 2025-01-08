Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Indiana State 9-6, Valparaiso 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Sycamores are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Indiana State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Evansville, but they still walked away with a 66-62 win.

Among those leading the charge was Jaden Daughtry, who posted 26 points.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso hadn't done well against N. Iowa recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Valparaiso rang in the new year with an 80-73 victory over N. Iowa. The Beacons' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Valparaiso relied on the efforts of Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro, who went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and two steals, and Tyler Schmidt, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Indiana State has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for Valparaiso, they pushed their record up to 9-6 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Indiana State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Indiana State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They and Valparaiso have both performed well against the spread, with Indiana State at 8-5 and Valparaiso at 3-2 ATS.

Odds

Valparaiso is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

Indiana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.