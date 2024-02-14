Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: N. Iowa 13-12, Valparaiso 6-19

Valparaiso is on a three-game streak of home losses, the Panthers a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Valparaiso found out the hard way on Saturday. The match between them and the Bruins wasn't a total blowout, but with the Beacons falling 96-78 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Valparaiso has struggled against the Bruins recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Valparaiso saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Darius DeAveiro, who scored 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. DeAveiro didn't help Valparaiso's cause all that much against the Sycamores on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Iowa last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-65 to the Flames.

Nate Heise put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Beacons' defeat dropped their record down to 6-19. As for the Panthers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-12 record this season.

Valparaiso is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Valparaiso came up short against the Panthers when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 77-66. Will Valparaiso have more luck at home instead of on the road?

N. Iowa is a big 7.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

N. Iowa has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.