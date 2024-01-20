Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: UIC 8-10, Valparaiso 5-13

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

What to Know

Valparaiso is on a five-game streak of home losses, UIC a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Valparaiso found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Aces by a score of 78-75.

Isaiah Stafford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 31 points along with five rebounds. Those 31 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius DeAveiro, who scored 12 points along with five assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UIC on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 73-58 to the Racers. UIC has struggled against Murray State recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Beacons have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season. As for the Flames, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.

Valparaiso opened the new year with a less-than-successful 70-64 loss to UIC. Will Valparaiso have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Valparaiso has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UIC.