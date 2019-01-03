WATCH: Valparaiso takes down Illinois State with incredible halfcourt buzzer-beater
The Crusaders trailed the entire half until the final horn to escape with an insane last-second win
Valparaiso led Illinois State for zero seconds in the second half on Wednesday night. And still won.
After playing catch-up for the entirety of the final 20 minutes, the Crusaders made a late run at the Redbirds and with less than a second on the clock in regulation, Valpo's Markus Golder heaved a dagger from halfcourt that sent Illinois State packing in style. This prayer-of-a-shot gave Valpo, who was down 56-55, a final 58-56 edge.
Golder finished with 10 points on the night. He took three 3-point attempts on the night and missed two, but the only one that mattered went in to seal it with a backboard swish.
If there was a better way to script the MVC opener for both teams, I'd love to see it. There was late drama, an unexpected final outcome, a floor pile -- you name it! With the win, Valpo improves to 8-6 on the season and 1-0 in league play. It drops Illinois State to 7-7 on the season.
