Evansville @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Evansville 4-18; Valparaiso 9-13

What to Know

The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Valparaiso Beacons since Feb. 1 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Evansville and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Aces might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Evansville came up short against the Belmont Bruins on Wednesday, falling 73-64. One thing holding Evansville back was the mediocre play of guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between Valpo and the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Beacons falling 77-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Ben Krikke put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points and five assists along with eight boards.

The Aces are now 4-18 while Valpo sits at 9-13. Evansville is 3-14 after losses this year, Valpo 6-6.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.05

Odds

The Beacons are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beacons as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Valparaiso have won seven out of their last 13 games against Evansville.