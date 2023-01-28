Who's Playing
Evansville @ Valparaiso
Current Records: Evansville 4-18; Valparaiso 9-13
What to Know
The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Valparaiso Beacons since Feb. 1 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Evansville and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Aces might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Evansville came up short against the Belmont Bruins on Wednesday, falling 73-64. One thing holding Evansville back was the mediocre play of guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the game between Valpo and the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Beacons falling 77-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Ben Krikke put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points and five assists along with eight boards.
The Aces are now 4-18 while Valpo sits at 9-13. Evansville is 3-14 after losses this year, Valpo 6-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana
- Ticket Cost: $22.05
Odds
The Beacons are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beacons as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Valparaiso have won seven out of their last 13 games against Evansville.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Valparaiso 76 vs. Evansville 69
- Mar 03, 2022 - Valparaiso 81 vs. Evansville 59
- Feb 21, 2022 - Valparaiso 74 vs. Evansville 69
- Feb 19, 2022 - Valparaiso 72 vs. Evansville 56
- Feb 01, 2021 - Evansville 58 vs. Valparaiso 51
- Jan 31, 2021 - Evansville 70 vs. Valparaiso 52
- Mar 05, 2020 - Valparaiso 58 vs. Evansville 55
- Jan 26, 2020 - Valparaiso 67 vs. Evansville 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Valparaiso 81 vs. Evansville 79
- Mar 02, 2019 - Evansville 65 vs. Valparaiso 63
- Feb 02, 2019 - Evansville 64 vs. Valparaiso 53
- Feb 07, 2018 - Evansville 63 vs. Valparaiso 59
- Jan 24, 2018 - Evansville 75 vs. Valparaiso 65