Who's Playing
Indiana State @ Valparaiso
Current Records: Indiana State 10-4; Valparaiso 6-8
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores haven't won a contest against the Valparaiso Beacons since Feb. 26 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Indiana State and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Sycamores will be strutting in after a win while Valpo will be stumbling in from a loss.
Indiana State ended the year with a bang, routing the Evansville Aces 91-63 this past Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Indiana State was guard Julian Larry, who had 21 points. Larry's performance made up for a slower game against the Northern Illinois Huskies two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the Beacons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 68-63 to the Drake Bulldogs. Despite the defeat, Valpo had strong showings from guard Nick Edwards, who had 11 points and six assists along with six rebounds and five steals, and forward Ben Krikke, who had 15 points.
The Sycamores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Indiana State, who are 7-6 against the spread.
Indiana State is now 10-4 while Valpo sits at 6-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana State enters the matchup with 82.1 points per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Beacons are 49th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 73.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Valpo.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana
- Ticket Cost: $22.05
Odds
The Sycamores are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Valparaiso have won eight out of their last 13 games against Indiana State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Valparaiso 79 vs. Indiana State 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Valparaiso 75 vs. Indiana State 73
- Feb 27, 2021 - Valparaiso 70 vs. Indiana State 58
- Feb 26, 2021 - Indiana State 58 vs. Valparaiso 43
- Feb 29, 2020 - Indiana State 71 vs. Valparaiso 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - Valparaiso 86 vs. Indiana State 77
- Mar 07, 2019 - Valparaiso 77 vs. Indiana State 55
- Feb 13, 2019 - Indiana State 87 vs. Valparaiso 82
- Jan 23, 2019 - Indiana State 70 vs. Valparaiso 53
- Jan 31, 2018 - Valparaiso 69 vs. Indiana State 63
- Dec 28, 2017 - Indiana State 73 vs. Valparaiso 64
- Dec 17, 2016 - Valparaiso 89 vs. Indiana State 71
- Dec 09, 2015 - Valparaiso 69 vs. Indiana State 63