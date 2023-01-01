Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Indiana State 10-4; Valparaiso 6-8

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores haven't won a contest against the Valparaiso Beacons since Feb. 26 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Indiana State and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Sycamores will be strutting in after a win while Valpo will be stumbling in from a loss.

Indiana State ended the year with a bang, routing the Evansville Aces 91-63 this past Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Indiana State was guard Julian Larry, who had 21 points. Larry's performance made up for a slower game against the Northern Illinois Huskies two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Beacons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 68-63 to the Drake Bulldogs. Despite the defeat, Valpo had strong showings from guard Nick Edwards, who had 11 points and six assists along with six rebounds and five steals, and forward Ben Krikke, who had 15 points.

The Sycamores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Indiana State, who are 7-6 against the spread.

Indiana State is now 10-4 while Valpo sits at 6-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana State enters the matchup with 82.1 points per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Beacons are 49th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 73.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Valpo.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.05

Odds

The Sycamores are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Valparaiso have won eight out of their last 13 games against Indiana State.