Who's Playing
Indiana State @ Valparaiso
Current Records: Indiana State 10-4; Valparaiso 6-8
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Valparaiso Beacons and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 26 of last year. The Sycamores and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Indiana State should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Valpo will be looking to regain their footing.
Indiana State entered their matchup on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Evansville Aces 91-63. Indiana State can attribute much of their success to guard Julian Larry, who had 21 points. Larry hadn't helped his team much against the Northern Illinois Huskies last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, the Beacons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 68-63 to the Drake Bulldogs. Despite the defeat, Valpo had strong showings from guard Nick Edwards, who had 11 points and six assists in addition to six boards and five steals, and forward Ben Krikke, who had 15 points.
The Sycamores are now 10-4 while Valpo sits at 6-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Indiana State ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.1 on average. Less enviably, Valpo is stumbling into the contest with the 45th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana
Series History
Valparaiso have won eight out of their last 13 games against Indiana State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Valparaiso 79 vs. Indiana State 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Valparaiso 75 vs. Indiana State 73
- Feb 27, 2021 - Valparaiso 70 vs. Indiana State 58
- Feb 26, 2021 - Indiana State 58 vs. Valparaiso 43
- Feb 29, 2020 - Indiana State 71 vs. Valparaiso 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - Valparaiso 86 vs. Indiana State 77
- Mar 07, 2019 - Valparaiso 77 vs. Indiana State 55
- Feb 13, 2019 - Indiana State 87 vs. Valparaiso 82
- Jan 23, 2019 - Indiana State 70 vs. Valparaiso 53
- Jan 31, 2018 - Valparaiso 69 vs. Indiana State 63
- Dec 28, 2017 - Indiana State 73 vs. Valparaiso 64
- Dec 17, 2016 - Valparaiso 89 vs. Indiana State 71
- Dec 09, 2015 - Valparaiso 69 vs. Indiana State 63