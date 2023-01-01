Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Indiana State 10-4; Valparaiso 6-8

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Valparaiso Beacons and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 26 of last year. The Sycamores and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Indiana State should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Valpo will be looking to regain their footing.

Indiana State entered their matchup on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Evansville Aces 91-63. Indiana State can attribute much of their success to guard Julian Larry, who had 21 points. Larry hadn't helped his team much against the Northern Illinois Huskies last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Beacons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 68-63 to the Drake Bulldogs. Despite the defeat, Valpo had strong showings from guard Nick Edwards, who had 11 points and six assists in addition to six boards and five steals, and forward Ben Krikke, who had 15 points.

The Sycamores are now 10-4 while Valpo sits at 6-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Indiana State ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.1 on average. Less enviably, Valpo is stumbling into the contest with the 45th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Valparaiso have won eight out of their last 13 games against Indiana State.