Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Valparaiso
Current Records: Western Michigan 1-1; Valparaiso 0-1
What to Know
The Valparaiso Beacons will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the Western Michigan Broncos at 5 p.m. ET. Valpo will be hoping to build upon the 71-60 win they picked up against WMU when they previously played in December of last year.
The Beacons received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 85-70 to the Toledo Rockets. One thing holding Valpo back was the mediocre play of Kobe King, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes with and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, WMU took their contest at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 99-62 victory over the Goshen Maple Leafs.
Western Michigan's win lifted them to 1-1 while Valparaiso's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if WMU can repeat their recent success or if Valpo bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Valparaiso won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 05, 2021 - Valparaiso 71 vs. Western Michigan 60