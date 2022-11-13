Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Western Michigan 1-1; Valparaiso 0-1

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the Western Michigan Broncos at 5 p.m. ET. Valpo will be hoping to build upon the 71-60 win they picked up against WMU when they previously played in December of last year.

The Beacons received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 85-70 to the Toledo Rockets. One thing holding Valpo back was the mediocre play of Kobe King, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes with and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, WMU took their contest at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 99-62 victory over the Goshen Maple Leafs.

Western Michigan's win lifted them to 1-1 while Valparaiso's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if WMU can repeat their recent success or if Valpo bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Valparaiso won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.