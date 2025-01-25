Who's Playing

Kentucky 14-4, Vanderbilt 15-4

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

ESPN

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Kentucky is 8-2 against Vanderbilt since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Kentucky will head out to face Vanderbilt after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. Kentucky fell 102-97 to Alabama. The Wildcats didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Otega Oweh, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Lamont Butler, who scored 17 points in addition to eight assists and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt lost to Alabama on the road by a decisive 103-87 margin on Tuesday. The Commodores haven't had much luck with the Crimson Tide recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Tyler Nickel, who earned 19 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Even though they lost, Vanderbilt smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Alabama only pulled down nine.

Kentucky's defeat ended a 15-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 14-4. As for Vanderbilt, their loss dropped their record down to 15-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kentucky hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kentucky strolled past Vanderbilt in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 93-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.