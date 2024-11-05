Halftime Report

A win for Vanderbilt would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Md.-E. Shore 45-33.

If Vanderbilt keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Md.-E. Shore will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 0-0, Vanderbilt 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Md.-E. Shore Hawks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Gym.

Looking back to last season, Vanderbilt finished with a dismal 9-22 record. Similarly, Md.-E. Shore finished 9-19.

Looking forward, Vanderbilt is probably looking forward to this one considering their 25.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 14-16-1 record against the spread.

Vanderbilt ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 5-3 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,038.26. Sadly, Md.-E. Shore will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-18 as such last year.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

