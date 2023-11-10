Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: SC Upstate 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.49

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans will head out on the road to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

SC Upstate had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: the Spartans lost to the Gamecocks on Monday, and the Spartans lost bad. The score wound up at 82-53. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SC Upstate in their matchups with South Carolina: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Vanderbilt last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-62 to the Blue Hose. Vanderbilt found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.3% worse than the opposition.

Ezra Manjon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 19 points along with 3 steals. Less helpful for Vanderbilt was Colin Smith's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Vanderbilt were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Presbyterian only pulled down four.

The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Commodores, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

SC Upstate is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-12-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for SC Upstate considering the team was a sub-par 9-12 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $352.52. On the other hand, Vanderbilt will play as the favorite, and the team was 10-3 as such last season.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a big 15-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

