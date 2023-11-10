Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: SC Upstate 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be playing at home against the SC Upstate Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Vanderbilt on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-62 to the Blue Hose. Vanderbilt found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.3% worse than the opposition.

Ezra Manjon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 19 points along with 3 steals. Less helpful for Vanderbilt was Colin Smith's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Vanderbilt were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Presbyterian only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 82-53 loss at the hands of the Gamecocks on Monday.

The Commodores' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.