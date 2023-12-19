Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Western Carolina 8-2, Vanderbilt 4-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts will head out on the road to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Carolina, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the stars were shining brightly for the Catamounts in a 70-53 win over the Spartans. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Western Carolina.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Vanderbilt found out the hard way on Saturday. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Red Raiders an easy 76-54 win. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Vanderbilt has scored all season.

Vanderbilt's loss came about despite a quality game from Ven-Allen Lubin, who scored 15 points.

The Catamounts' win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Commodores, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Western Carolina just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Vanderbilt, though, as they've only made 40.4% of their shots per game this season. Given Western Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, Vanderbilt will need to find a way to close that gap.