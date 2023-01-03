Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: South Carolina 7-6; Vanderbilt 7-6

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Gamecocks last season on scores of 70-72 and 61-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Vanderbilt has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome USC at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Memorial Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Commodores proved too difficult a challenge. Vanderbilt couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 93-55 stomp they got at home against Southeastern Louisiana.

Meanwhile, USC beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles 74-64 this past Friday. The Gamecocks can attribute much of their success to guard Chico Carter Jr., who had 15 points, and forward Gregory Jackson, who had 24 points along with nine boards.

Vanderbilt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their eight home games.

The wins brought the Commodores up to 7-6 and USC to 7-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Vanderbilt is stumbling into the game with the 23rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. USCs have had an even harder time: they are ninth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.93

Odds

The Commodores are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Carolina have won six out of their last nine games against Vanderbilt.