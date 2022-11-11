Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-0; Vanderbilt 0-1

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Memorial Gym. Southern Miss should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Commodores will be looking to right the ship.

Vanderbilt came up short against the Memphis Tigers on Monday, falling 76-67. The top scorers for Vanderbilt were Tyrin Lawrence (14 points) and Myles Stute (12 points).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Southern Miss at home against the William Carey Crusaders on Monday as the team secured a 75-42 win.

Vanderbilt is now 0-1 while the Golden Eagles sit at a mirror-image 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Commodores have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.90% from the floor on average, which is the 52nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Southern Miss experienced some struggles of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 12th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 74.9.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.