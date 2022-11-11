Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-0; Vanderbilt 0-1

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Memorial Gym. The Golden Eagles should still be feeling good after a victory, while Vanderbilt will be looking to regain their footing.

Southern Miss simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the William Carey Crusaders at home 75-42.

Meanwhile, the Commodores came up short against the Memphis Tigers on Monday, falling 76-67. The top scorers for Vanderbilt were Tyrin Lawrence (14 points) and Myles Stute (12 points).

Southern Miss' win brought them up to 1-0 while Vanderbilt's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Eagles come into the matchup boasting the ninth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 74.9. Less enviably, the Commodores have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.90% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Commodores are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.