Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Vanderbilt
Current Records: Tennessee 10-6; Vanderbilt 8-8
What to Know
The Tennessee Volunteers are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 6 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where Tennessee won 58-46, we could be in for a big score.
The Volunteers received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 80-63 to the Georgia Bulldogs. G Yves Pons wasn't much of a difference maker for Tennessee and finished with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. The top scorers for them were G Saben Lee (17 points) and G Maxwell Evans (16 points).
Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.95
Odds
The Volunteers are a 5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Vanderbilt.
- Feb 19, 2019 - Tennessee 58 vs. Vanderbilt 46
- Jan 23, 2019 - Tennessee 88 vs. Vanderbilt 83
- Jan 23, 2018 - Tennessee 67 vs. Vanderbilt 62
- Jan 09, 2018 - Tennessee 92 vs. Vanderbilt 84
- Feb 22, 2017 - Vanderbilt 67 vs. Tennessee 56
- Jan 14, 2017 - Tennessee 87 vs. Vanderbilt 75
- Mar 10, 2016 - Tennessee 67 vs. Vanderbilt 65
- Mar 01, 2016 - Vanderbilt 86 vs. Tennessee 69
- Jan 20, 2016 - Vanderbilt 88 vs. Tennessee 74
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: L'ville vaults to No. 6
The Cardinals are 6-1 in the ACC and tied with Florida State atop the league standings
-
Pritchard leads No. 8 Oregon over UW
The Ducks' star point guard hit one of the biggest shots of the season to beat Washington
-
Calipari tossed in UK's win at Arkansas
Calipari got two quick Ts and was quickly booted from the game in the second half
-
College basketball winners and losers
A recap of what went down on Saturday in college basketball -- both good and bad
-
UF hands Auburn second straight loss
The quality of Auburn's opponents has improved since SEC play began, but the Tigers' play has...
-
Duke vs. Louisville odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Louisville game 10,000 times.
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home