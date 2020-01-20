Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Tennessee 10-6; Vanderbilt 8-8

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 6 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where Tennessee won 58-46, we could be in for a big score.

The Volunteers received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 80-63 to the Georgia Bulldogs. G Yves Pons wasn't much of a difference maker for Tennessee and finished with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. The top scorers for them were G Saben Lee (17 points) and G Maxwell Evans (16 points).

Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.95

Odds

The Volunteers are a 5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Vanderbilt.