Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M-CC: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi basketball game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. Texas A&M-CC (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 1-0; Texas A&M-CC 0-1
Last Season Records: Vanderbilt 9-23; Texas A&M-CC 14-18
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores will stay at home another game and welcome the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Gym. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Vanderbilt took care of business in their home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, they took down the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 83-65. No one put up better numbers for the Commodores than F Aaron Nesmith, who really brought his A game. He shot 7 for 11 from downtown and finished with 25 points.
Texas A&M-CC couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They were dealt a punishing 82-49 loss at the hands of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Vanderbilt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last Wednesday, where they covered a 14-point spread.
Vanderbilt's win lifted them to 1-0 while Texas A&M-CC's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Vanderbilt can repeat their recent success or if Texas A&M-CC bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Commodores are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Islanders.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Florida out of top 10
Florida dropped to No. 19 after Sunday's loss to Florida State
-
Autism touches Kent State and Towson
Towson coach Pat Skerry is the parent of an autistic child; Kent State coach Rob Senderoff...
-
NDSU vs. Cal Poly odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's North Dakota State vs. Cal Poly game...
-
Podcast: Can Memphis, Wiseman beat NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ankle injury that sidelined All-American Myles...
-
Brother of MSU star Winston dies
The tragic incident took place Saturday night in Albion, Michigan
-
Top 25 And 1: Seton Hall in trouble
Kevin Willard's Pirates play Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans on Thursday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...