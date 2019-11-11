Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M-CC: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt (home) vs. Texas A&M-CC (away)

Current Records: Vanderbilt 1-0; Texas A&M-CC 0-1

Last Season Records: Vanderbilt 9-23; Texas A&M-CC 14-18

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will stay at home another game and welcome the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Gym. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Vanderbilt took care of business in their home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, they took down the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 83-65. No one put up better numbers for the Commodores than F Aaron Nesmith, who really brought his A game. He shot 7 for 11 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

Texas A&M-CC couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They were dealt a punishing 82-49 loss at the hands of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Vanderbilt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last Wednesday, where they covered a 14-point spread.

Vanderbilt's win lifted them to 1-0 while Texas A&M-CC's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Vanderbilt can repeat their recent success or if Texas A&M-CC bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Commodores are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Islanders.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.