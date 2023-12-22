Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-7, VCU 6-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The VCU Rams will stay at home for another game and welcome the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 22nd at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

VCU scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with an 87-78 victory over the Owls.

VCU relied on the efforts of Max Shulga, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists, and Zeb Jackson, who scored 19 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kuany Kuany, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 76-52 defeat at the hands of the Red Foxes. Md.-E. Shore was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 38-18.

The Rams now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Hawks, they bumped their record down to 2-7 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: VCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Md.-E. Shore, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given VCU's sizeable advantage in that area, Md.-E. Shore will need to find a way to close that gap.