Miami Hurricanes @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Miami 3-2, VCU 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Miami Hurricanes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the VCU Rams at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Hurricanes were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Friday, Miami came up short against Okla. State and fell 80-74.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nijel Pack, who posted 20 points. Another player making a difference was Paul Djobet, who scored ten points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, VCU lost 64-61 to Nevada on a last-minute jump shot From Kobe Sanders. The loss hurts even more since the Rams were up 42-27 with 17:52 left in the second.

Like Miami, VCU lost despite seeing results from several players. Zeb Jackson led the charge by scoring 18 points in addition to seven rebounds. What's more, Jackson also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in March. Max Shulga was another key player, earning 17 points in addition to five rebounds and four steals.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 3-2. As for VCU, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Miami has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

VCU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

