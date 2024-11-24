Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Miami 3-2, VCU 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The VCU Rams' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Hurricanes at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena. The Rams' defense has only allowed 58.7 points per game this season, so the Hurricanes' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Friday, VCU lost 64-61 to Nevada on a last-minute jump shot From Kobe Sanders. The loss hurts even more since the Rams were up 42-27 with 17:52 left in the second.

Despite their loss, VCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zeb Jackson, who posted 18 points plus seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Jackson also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in March. Max Shulga was another key player, posting 17 points plus five rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Miami on Friday, but the final result did not. They took an 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Okla. State. The Hurricanes have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Miami, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Nijel Pack led the charge by scoring 20 points. Another player making a difference was Paul Djobet, who earned ten points in addition to five rebounds.

VCU's defeat dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Miami, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: VCU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.