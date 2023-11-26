Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Penn State 4-2, VCU 3-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions are on the road again on Sunday and play against the VCU Rams at 10:30 a.m. ET on November 26th at State Farm Field House. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Friday, the Nittany Lions couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 88-78.

Kanye Clary put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Hicks, who scored 11 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rams were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 65-61 to the Broncos. That's two games in a row now that VCU has lost by exactly four points.

VCU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Max Shulga, who scored 24 points along with 8 rebounds, and Toibu Lawal who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Penn State came out on top in a nail-biter against VCU in their previous meeting back in December of 2020, sneaking past 72-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.