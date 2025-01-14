Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Saint Louis 10-6, VCU 12-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Saint Louis is 2-8 against VCU since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. The Billikens are coming into the contest hot, having won their last four games.

If Saint Louis beats VCU with 73 points on Tuesday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two games with that exact score. Saint Louis came out on top against St. Bona. by a score of 73-68 on Wednesday.

Saint Louis can attribute much of their success to Gibson Jimerson, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus six rebounds. Jimerson had some trouble finding his footing against Saint Joseph's on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. Robbie Avila was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they won, Saint Louis struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for VCU, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Tuesday. They walked away with a 73-61 victory over Fordham on Wednesday.

VCU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Joe Bamisile, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and two steals, and Max Shulga, who had 16 points along with six rebounds. Shulga had some trouble finding his footing against St. Bona. last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Zeb Jackson, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Saint Louis' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-6. As for VCU, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Saint Louis has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.1 threes per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Saint Louis came up short against VCU in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 95-85. Can Saint Louis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

VCU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Louis.