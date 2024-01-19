Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Saint Louis 8-9, VCU 10-7

Saint Louis is 2-8 against VCU since February of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. Saint Louis is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, the Billikens came up short against the Flyers and fell 70-65.

Meanwhile, the Rams beat the Explorers 71-65 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for VCU.

VCU can attribute much of their success to Sean Bairstow, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 assists. That's the first time this season that Bairstow posted ten or more assists. Max Shulga was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with nine rebounds.

The Billikens have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season. As for the Rams, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season.

Saint Louis is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played VCU.

While only VCU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, VCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Saint Louis.

VCU is a big 8-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

VCU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Louis.