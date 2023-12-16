Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Temple 6-3, VCU 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The VCU Rams will stay at home for another game and welcome the Temple Owls at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

VCU entered their contest on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Braves at home to the tune of 86-58. That 86-58 margin sets a new team best for VCU this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead VCU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zeb Jackson, who scored 18 points along with seven assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jason Nelson, who scored 14 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Owls earned a 78-73 victory over the Great Danes on Sunday. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Hysier Miller was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 28 points along with four steals. Jordan Riley was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

The victory got the Rams back to even at 5-5. As for the Owls, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VCU came up short against Temple in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 83-73. Will VCU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

VCU and Temple both have 1 win in their last 2 games.