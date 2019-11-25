Watch VCU vs. Alabama State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 21 VCU (home) vs. Alabama State (away)

Current Records: VCU 5-0; Alabama State 0-4

What to Know

The #21 VCU Rams will take on the Alabama State Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Alabama State is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, the Rams took down the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 78-48. VCU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Marcus Evans led the charge as he had 16 points.

Meanwhile, Alabama State took a serious blow against the Tennessee Volunteers, falling 76-41. G Leon Daniels had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he played for 26 minutes but picked up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

VCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 26.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

VCU's victory lifted them to 5-0 while Alabama State's defeat dropped them down to 0-4. We'll see if VCU can repeat their recent success or if Alabama State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.