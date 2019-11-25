Watch VCU vs. Alabama State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch VCU vs. Alabama State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 21 VCU (home) vs. Alabama State (away)
Current Records: VCU 5-0; Alabama State 0-4
What to Know
The #21 VCU Rams will take on the Alabama State Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Alabama State is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, the Rams took down the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 78-48. VCU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Marcus Evans led the charge as he had 16 points.
Meanwhile, Alabama State took a serious blow against the Tennessee Volunteers, falling 76-41. G Leon Daniels had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he played for 26 minutes but picked up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.
VCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 26.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
VCU's victory lifted them to 5-0 while Alabama State's defeat dropped them down to 0-4. We'll see if VCU can repeat their recent success or if Alabama State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas, MSU head to Maui
The Spartans and Jayhawks could meet in Wednesday's title game of the Maui Invitational
-
Podcast: Virginia likes going slow
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also preview the Maui Invitational and share memories of the...
-
Top 25 And 1: Xavier set for Florida
The Gators are 4-2 after starting the season ranked in the top 10
-
Memphis shows it's elite sans Wiseman
Precious Achiuwa, the Tigers' remaining five-star freshman, turned in 25 points and 11 rebounds...
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke survives vs. Hoyas
The freshman big finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Hoyas
-
Oklahoma State gets NOA from NCAA
Former Cowboys assistant Lamont Evans, who was found guilty of federal crimes, charged with...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...