Who's Playing

Davidson @ VCU

Current Records: Davidson 9-6; VCU 10-5

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Davidson and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 63-61 on the road and VCU taking the second 70-68.

Everything went Davidson's way against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday as they made off with an 80-57 win. Davidson's guard Foster Loyer was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 21 points along with six rebounds. Loyer had some trouble finding his footing against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, VCU came up short against the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday, falling 79-70. Guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for VCU; Baldwin Jr. played for 37 minutes with 3-for-10 shooting.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Davidson, who are 7-7 against the spread.

Davidson is now 9-6 while VCU sits at 10-5. Davidson is 4-4 after wins this year, and VCU is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

VCU have won seven out of their last 13 games against Davidson.