Who's Playing
Fordham @ VCU
Current Records: Fordham 21-5; VCU 19-7
What to Know
The Fordham Rams are 1-6 against the VCU Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Fordham and VCU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center.
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham took down the Bonnies 78-63. The top scorer for Fordham was guard Darius Quisenberry (15 points).
Meanwhile, VCU escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Rhode Island Rams by the margin of a single free throw, 55-54.
Fordham is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Fordham to 21-5 and VCU to 19-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Fordham and VCU clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.00
Odds
The Rams are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
VCU have won six out of their last seven games against Fordham.
- Feb 15, 2022 - VCU 66 vs. Fordham 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - VCU 64 vs. Fordham 46
- Jan 05, 2019 - VCU 76 vs. Fordham 51
- Mar 03, 2018 - VCU 83 vs. Fordham 58
- Dec 30, 2017 - VCU 76 vs. Fordham 63
- Jan 18, 2017 - Fordham 69 vs. VCU 67
- Jan 13, 2016 - VCU 88 vs. Fordham 54