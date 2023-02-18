Who's Playing

Fordham @ VCU

Current Records: Fordham 21-5; VCU 19-7

What to Know

The Fordham Rams are 1-6 against the VCU Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Fordham and VCU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham took down the Bonnies 78-63. The top scorer for Fordham was guard Darius Quisenberry (15 points).

Meanwhile, VCU escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Rhode Island Rams by the margin of a single free throw, 55-54.

Fordham is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Fordham to 21-5 and VCU to 19-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Fordham and VCU clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: USA Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

$79.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

VCU have won six out of their last seven games against Fordham.