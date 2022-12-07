Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ VCU

Current Records: Jacksonville 4-2; VCU 5-3

What to Know

The VCU Rams will square off against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Rams came up short against the Temple Owls this past Saturday, falling 83-73. Four players on VCU scored in the double digits: guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (16), forward Jalen DeLoach (16), guard Jayden Nunn (14), and forward Jamir Watkins (14). Jayden Nunn's performance made up for a slower game against the Vanderbilt Commodores last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Jacksonville at home against the Trinity Baptist Eagles this past Saturday as the team secured a 74-39 win.

VCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

VCU is now 5-3 while the Dolphins sit at 4-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Rams are stumbling into the matchup with the 32nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. Jacksonville's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with only 54.7 points allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Jacksonville the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.