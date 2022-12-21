Who's Playing

Navy @ VCU

Current Records: Navy 7-4; VCU 8-4

What to Know

The VCU Rams' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Navy Midshipmen at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Stuart Siegel Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

VCU made easy work of the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday and carried off a 90-63 win. The Rams can attribute much of their success to forward Jamir Watkins, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Navy was fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Washington College Shoremen 93-54 at home.

VCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped VCU to 8-4 and Navy to 7-4. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 9-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.