Watch VCU vs. North Texas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 25 VCU (home) vs. North Texas (away)

Last Season Records: VCU 25-7; North Texas 21-12

What to Know

VCU's homestand continues on Friday as they prepare to take on North Texas. VCU finished 25-7 last season and will be coming in after their first-season game against St. Fran.-Pa. at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stuart Siegel Center. North Texas finished 21-12 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against Oklahoma Christian at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Super Pit.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

