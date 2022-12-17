Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ VCU

Current Records: Northern Illinois 3-7; VCU 7-4

What to Know

The VCU Rams have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Stuart Siegel Center. The Rams will be strutting in after a win while NIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU walked away with a 70-62 victory. Their forward Brandon Johns Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points.

Meanwhile, NIU was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 88-67 walloping at the Gonzaga Bulldogs' hands. Guard David Coit wasn't much of a difference maker for NIU; Coit finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

The Rams' win brought them up to 7-4 while the Huskies' loss pulled them down to 3-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: VCU comes into the matchup boasting the 23rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.7. Less enviably, NIU is 349th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.